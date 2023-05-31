Viral video: After bride's stunt on car hood, man detained for doing push-ups atop moving vehicle

Talking in a human-like fashion, the chatbot can respond to your statements and ask you questions relevant to the conversation
A man was caught on camera exercising and dancing on top of a moving car in Gurgaon, India. The video, captured by another motorist, showed the man engaging in reckless behaviour while four other individuals were seen hanging out from the open window, supporting him.
Subsequently, law enforcement took him into custody and slapped a fine of Rs6,500 on the car owner. Police have also recovered a car, which was allegedly used for the violation.
The video, where four people were seen drinking, dancing, and doing push-ups on top of a moving car in the city, was circulated on social media platforms, and officials acted accordingly. Watch the video below:
This comes right on the heels of another viral video that cost a bride Rs15,500. In the clip, the woman was seen in her Indian bridal ensemble sitting on the hood of a four-wheel drive. She was shooting the stunt for social media when police pulled her over.
The below video was shared with the caption, "Plans to shoot a reel on a car's hood went awry for a bride in Prayagraj as she was fined Rs15,500 by the UP Police. Vartika Chaudhary was shooting this reel for Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat in Civil Lines when she was handed the 'challan' for violation of traffic rules."
