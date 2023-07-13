Viral TikTok trend 'Lazy Girl Jobs' sparks Gen Z debate on work-life balance

Young women have been sharing on TikTok their experiences of doing work that is less demanding but pays well

In today’s fast-paced world, the quest is on for work-life balance. As Michelle Obama, former US First Lady, once said, “We need to do a better job of putting ourselves higher on our own ‘to-do’ list.” And while the young workforce is trying to find ways to strike the perfect balance, a section of women is swearing by the latest trend on TikTok — “Lazy Girl Jobs”.

Women have been sharing their experiences of doing “Lazy Girl Jobs”, or work that is less demanding but pays well. The trend has taken over social media with some arguing that it is an effective way to strike a work-life balance.

According to the Business Insider, the “Lazy Girl Jobs” is defined as a low-stress job which doesn’t require you to put much effort but still offers a decent salary.

It became a hit after Gabrielle Judge, 26, shared a video on the social media platform in May.

In the video, Judge shared some career advice and explained how one could draw a good salary at some jobs without working much, the report added.

“I'm a big fan of 'lazy girl jobs. There's a lot of jobs out there where you could make $60,000 (Dh 220379.40) to $80,000 (Dh 293839.20), so pretty comfortable salaries, and not do that much work,” Judge said.

Speaking to news.com.au, Judge said that she started “the trend ‘Lazy Girl Jobs’, which is just a way to describe jobs with work-life balance”. Judge said that she added the word "lazy" to the term because such jobs offer “so much work-life balance it should feel as if you are almost operating at a lazy state when compared to the American Hustle culture”.

After Judge, many women started sharing what their “Lazy Girl Jobs” entailed. A person went viral on TikTok for saying that she makes a “bomb salary” for doing a “lazy girl” job. “I get paid a bomb salary to talk to no one, take breaks whenever I want and be an office baddie,” she wrote, according to the New York Post.

Another TikToker revealed that her “lazy girl” job involves sitting at the desk from 9 to 4 and posting invoices “in my own time”. The woman also shared that she enjoys Netflix and TikTok and gets paid “decently an hour”. One woman claimed that does “copy and paste”, takes five calls a day, and still earns a “nice salary”.

