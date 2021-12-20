Video: Two teens escape deadly blaze at Manhattan building

The tiny cats were estimated to be about six weeks old
Offbeat1 week ago
Two teenagers, aged 13 and 18, managed to escape the fifth floor of a burning building in East Village, Manhattan by climbing out of a window, and down a long pipe. They are in a stable condition now.
The deadly blaze broke out at around 7:15am (local time) at the Jacob Riis Houses, Avenue D, in the East Village area of Manhattan, New York. Video footage taken by a neighbour, that circulated online, showed the raging fire, and the windows spewing thick black fumes. According to the New York Fire Department (FDNY), the fire was caused due to the lithium-ion batteries of an electric bike nearby.
One of the boys miraculously escaped from a window and managed to grab a nearby pipe. He then helped the other one. They siblings didn’t wait for the rescue teams to arrive and slid down the pole. The neighbours spurred into action and quickly created a makeshift safety net below, which caught the teens as they slid down the pipe.
Sadly, a 32-year-old man was discovered dead in the apartment by firefighters, who quickly arrived on the scene. Three people sustained life-threatening injuries and four others suffered non-life-threatening injuries, as per the FDNY.
"Our Fire Marshals have determined once again that this fire was caused by lithium-ion batteries from an electric bike," the FDNY Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro said in a press briefing on Friday.
He congratulated the teens on their athletic prowess, but warned the public that such incidents could be linked to an alarming trend in the city, owing to a spike in lithium-ion battery fires from 44 to 93 over a year, leading to more than 70 injuries and now, 4 deaths. Thus, he explains, "as the number of batteries grow, the danger will grow."
The tiny cats were estimated to be about six weeks old
Offbeat1 week ago
Several injured in accident that was one of the biggest in the race's history
Offbeat1 week ago
He called the soon-to-be laid off workers 'a bunch of slackers who only worked two hours a day and were stealing from the company'
Offbeat1 week ago
Twenty severely undernourished cats were rescued from the house alive
Offbeat2 weeks ago
Among those fired were Better.coms entire diversity, equity and inclusion team
Offbeat2 weeks ago
The astounding discovery comes a year after the self-healing robots were created
Offbeat2 weeks ago
Take a break with some of the lighter headlines of the year
Offbeat2 weeks ago
Authorities apprehended, transferred him to a hospital for a medical evaluation
Offbeat3 weeks ago