Video: Officer leaps over airport conveyor belt to save infant who stopped breathing

Ruby McLellan and her siblings had initially saved up $2,000 each, by performing various tasks in and around their house
Offbeat2 days ago
A security officer leapt over conveyor belt rollers and saved a 2-month-old boy who stopped breathing at a security checkpoint at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, newly released video shows.
The footage, released Thursday by the US. Transportation Security Administration, shows TSA officer Cecilia Morales springing into action to resuscitate the child on December 9 after his mother picked him up from a car carrier and noticed he wasn’t breathing.
Morales, an EMT who has been a TSA officer for about two months, told the agency she performed the infant version of the Heimlich manoeuvre, placing the baby face down on her arm and patting him on the back to get him breathing again.
It was the first time she had performed the technique on an infant, she said. A pediatric EMT arrived a short time later to give the baby oxygen.
ALSO READ:
“I saw the video afterward,” Morales said. “It was the first time I’ve ever seen myself in action, saving a life. It was mind-blowing to watch. I felt that my training and experience just took over.”
“Two months on the job and she’s literally a life-saver,” Thomas Carter, the TSA’s Federal Security Director for New Jersey said in a statement. “Officer Morales’s quick reaction and actions helped ensure that this family will have a happy holiday season. Her actions were inspiring.”
Ruby McLellan and her siblings had initially saved up $2,000 each, by performing various tasks in and around their house
Offbeat2 days ago
The e-levy, which would include taxes on mobile money payments, has been fiercely opposed by the opposition.
Offbeat3 days ago
Neighbours created a makeshift safety net to catch the teens who slid down a pipe after escaping from the window
Offbeat3 days ago
The couple will tie the knot this month in an intimate ceremony
Offbeat4 days ago
About 600 people had attended the superspreader event celebrating the singer's recent album re-release
Offbeat5 days ago
Biden has made the same mistake at least twice before
Offbeat6 days ago
Footage of the clumsy 'prison break' has gone viral
Offbeat6 days ago
The comic was once sold on news stands for a dime
Offbeat6 days ago