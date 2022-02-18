Video: Biker narrowly escapes death as speeding train almost barrels into him

CCTV cameras captured the heart-stopping footage

By Web Desk Published: Fri 18 Feb 2022, 5:40 PM

CCTV cameras recorded a biker's shocking near-death experience near a railway station in Rajasthan.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, a Western Railway official confirmed that the footage was from Kota, Rajasthan, and was captured at level crossing Gate 190, located between the Kilode and Shri Mahaveerji stations, in Kota.

The biker, whose bike suddenly stopped midway between one of the two tracks at an unguarded level crossing, jumped away from his bike, just in time to see it smashed to bits by the superfast Rajdhani Express, charging at about 120 km/h.

Rajendra B. Aklekar, a journalist, tweeted the videos.

The videos were met with differing reactions— while some criticised the railways for not having proper signals and guards at railway crossings (especially those on crowded streets), others criticised the man in the video for his impatience, as well as disregard for his own life.

ALSO READ:

"But Railway run such speed train in Line crossing gates where such ppl use it in city and populated area? They should eliminate it by providing Rail under or over bridge or need to put Speed restrictions in such gates passage..", said one Twitter user.

"When people themselves don't care for their life, how can expect someone else to care for them," wrote another.