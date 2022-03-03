Video: 4-year-old football prodigy from India wins Toni Kroos Academy challenge

The officer pushed the schoolchild out of harm's way before the car hit her
A four-year-old from Bengaluru, India, became the first winner of the Toni Kroos Academy challenge after his football trick caught the attention of the Real Madrid midfielder.
Aaron Raphael is seen kicking a ball through a rolling tyre in a clip that was captured by his father. His trick not only impressed Kroos, but Paris Saint Germain forward Neymar Jr also saw the video and rated Aaron's trick shot in a video for Sporf.
Taking to social media, Kroos congratulated Aaron on his 'well-deserved first place'.
“The first winner of the Toni Kroos Academy challenge is Aaron Raphael. He made a really good video and I’m really looking forward to seeing you in Madrid for a private training session,” Kroos said on Instagram.
Aaron's father Raphael Thomas told the Indian Express that Aaron started kicking a football when he was just over 10 months old. Thomas then began filming clips of Aaron and posting them on Instagram so he could document his son's progress.
Today, Aaron's Instagram handle boasts more than 14,000 followers, while the clip of his tyre trick has garnered millions of views.
