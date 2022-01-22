US: Woman shoots McDonald's employee over dispute about French fries

She has been criminally charged and ordered not to contact the victim

A Missouri woman accused of shooting a McDonald's employee over a dispute about French fries has been criminally charged.

Terika Clay, 30, of St. Louis, was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action for allegedly shooting an unidentified employee after an altercation over a discount on French fries escalated, according to reports.

The incident began when Clay pulled up to the drive-through window and started an argument with the employee about the price of French fries. Clay then threatened to shoot the victim, according to media reports and court documents.

After a while, the employee took a break and left the restaurant, where Clay was waiting. Clay then confronted and shot the victim, all of which was caught on surveillance cameras.

The victim was hospitalised with a minor wound and later released. Meanwhile, Clay was being held on a $150,000 bond. A judge also ordered her not to contact or be within 1,000 feet of the victim.

