US woman discovers $36,000 hidden in free sofa

A woman in California was shocked to discover $36,000 hidden inside the cushions of a free sofa.

According to ABC7News, Vicky Umodu from San Bernandino County first ordered the sofa from a free ad on Craigslist.

"I just moved in, and I don't have anything in my house," she said.

"I was so excited, so we picked it up and brought it in."

It was only after she bought the sofa home that she noticed a lump in one of the pillows. She first thought it might be a heating pad, but grew suspicious when she couldn't find any wires coming out of it. When she unzipped the pillow to investigate, she found several envelopes filled with $36,000 worth of cash.

"I was just telling my son, come, come, come! I was screaming, this is money! I need to call the guy."

Umodu called the previous owners to tell them that she had found the money and returned the amount in full.

The family, who were clearing out the home of a loved one who had recently died, said they had no idea where all the money had come from. They gave Umodu over $2,200 as a reward for her honesty.

"God has been kind to me and my children, they're all alive and well," Umodu said. "I have three beautiful grandchildren, so what can I ever ask from God?"