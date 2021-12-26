US man drops off hundreds of parakeets at animal shelter

A student demonstrated for reporters, telling the screen she wanted to taste sweet chocolate
An animal shelter in Michigan has been inundated with hundreds of parakeets.
The Detroit Animal Welfare Group in Romeo said in a Facebook post that the small, colorful birds were dropped off Thursday night, The Detroit News reported.
“We were in shock also but could not turn them away as they were all crammed in seven cages and smothering each other and needed immediate help,” the shelter said in the post.
The group’s director, Kelley LeBonty, told the Detroit Free Press that the son of an animal hoarder had called to say he was coming to surrender 60 to 80 parakeets from his father’s house. But he showed up on Thursday with 497 parakeets in his truck.
“His son said that he just wanted to breed a few of them, and it got out of control,” LeBonty said. “The problem is birds breed easily. And then you just have more babies and more babies and more babies if you don’t control the situation.”
Shelter officials said they reached out to bird rescue organizations for help. Temporary housing for the parakeets was found and food was donated for the birds.
“These birds came from a very unhealthy situation and the irresponsibility of the owner is infuriating,” shelter officials wrote on Facebook. “However, it truly takes a village to help these animals and we are so thankful for everyone that works together to get them the care and proper homes they deserve.”
The birds have to quarantine for 30 days. Adoptions were expected to begin January 23, the Detroit News reported.
