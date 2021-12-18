US: Joe Biden accidentally refers to VP Kamala Harris as 'president' during speech

Twenty severely undernourished cats were rescued from the house alive
In a verbal gaffe, US President Joe Biden accidentally referred to Vice-President Kamala Harris as 'president' during a speech on Friday.
"President Harris is a proud Howard alum,” Biden said during graduation remarks at South Carolina State University.
The video of Biden's speech has since been trending on social media platforms. This isn't the first time he has referred to Harris as president; he's made the mistake at least twice before, most recently in March.
As the US came close to celebrating a 1 billion Covid vaccination milestone, Biden had said: “Now, when President Harris and I took a virtual tour of a vaccination centre in Arizona not long ago, one of the nurses on that, on that tour injecting people, giving vaccinations, said that each shot was like administering a dose of hope.”
His mistake was later corrected by the White House in a press release.
Before that, Biden had referred to Harris as the president-elect in December 2020. “I took it to instil public confidence in the vaccine. President-elect Harris took hers today for the same reason,” he had said.
