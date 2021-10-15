Squid Game: Malaysian salon paints manicures of tiny coffins, green tracksuits
Small businesses cash in on the soaring popularity of the South Korean series.
A manicure salon in Malaysia is selling painted and press-on nail designs based on the television show Squid Game, the latest small business to cash in on the soaring popularity of the South Korean series.
The Maniqure Nail Salon on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur has designed a set of nails for each of the show’s nine episodes.
“Red Light, Green Light” features the killer giant animatronic doll from the first episode, while “Hell” includes a picture of the red-suited game officials and a pink-ribboned coffin.
“Is it difficult to draw? Yes a little bit because ... it’s all 100% hand painting, not printing,” said Salon co-owner Lim Pei Xin. “Every fine line we have to stop breathing.”
Squid Game earlier this week became Netflix’s biggest original series launch, notching up 111 million viewers in less than a month.
The dystopian drama, in which cash-strapped contestants play childhood games with deadly consequences in a bid to win 45.6 billion won ($38 million), has inspired countless memes, Halloween costumes and real world recreations.
It has also sparked a debate within South Korea about toxic competitive societies and prompted new interest in the country’s culture and language around the world.
Chin Kwan How, co-owner of the Maniqure Nail Salon, said demand for the press-on version of the themed nails had come from international buyers via the business’ website, as well as locals.
-
Offbeat
Squid Game: Malaysian salon paints manicures of...
Small businesses cash in on the soaring popularity of the South... READ MORE
-
Offbeat
By 2500, earth could be alien to humans, study...
Global warming by 2500 will make the Amazon barren, the American... READ MORE
-
Offbeat
Shredded Banksy artwork sells for $25.4 million...
The piece consists of a half-shredded canvas bearing a spray-painted... READ MORE
-
Offbeat
Dubai: Worker with zero bank balance wins Dh1m...
I’m still grappling with how many zeroes there are in one... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Travel demand peaks as more destinations...
Demand for travel strong for the upcoming three-day break next week,... READ MORE
-
News
UAE jobs: Vacancies open up in aviation sector as ...
Leading airlines Emirates, Etihad announce plans to recruit thousands ... READ MORE
-
News
Indian cinematographer Santosh Sivan receives UAE ...
The 57-year-old filmmaker is a frequent visitor to the UAE. READ MORE
-
News
UAE weather: Temperature dips to 19°C on...
Some parts of the country will experience foggy and misty conditions. READ MORE
Markets
Indian rupee gains against UAE dirham on foreign fund inflows
14 October 2021
Rest of Asia
Taiwan building inferno leaves 46 dead, scores injured
14 October 2021
Aviation
Air India unions threaten to go on strike from next month