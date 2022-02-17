Search is on for 6-year-old fan who sent money to favourite football club

Swindon Town took to their Twitter handle asking anyone to help them track the boy

By Web Desk Published: Thu 17 Feb 2022, 11:21 PM

Members of Swindon Town F.C, a British football club based in Swindon, situated in Oxfordshire, England, were touched by a handwritten note they received from a 6-year-old boy named Joe. The note had been addressed to Joe's favourite player, Harry McKirdy.

The note read: "Mummy doesn't have any money to come to Swindon games because she has no money for food and has to pay for my dinner at school. I like Swindon Town Harry McKirdy. I will come one day. Joe aged 6.5 years."

The boy also taped 26 pence to the note as three coins.

Swindon Town took to their Twitter handle, asking anyone with information on the boy to help them track him.

"We have received this letter from Town fan Joe, aged 6 and a half. We'd really love to get in touch with Joe, but we don't have a return address. If anyone recognises the writing or thinks they know who Joe is, please email supporters@swindontownfc.co.uk," the Twitter post read, dated February 15, 2022.

This post received an outpouring of love and support from not only Swindon fans, but also fans from other clubs, such as Liverpool and Manchester City. Within 48 hours, about £7,095 had been raised on a JustGiving fundraising page started by a Mark Bevan, despite some skepticism shown by some fans.

"If Joe can be found, we'll pay for him to be a Swindon Town mascot for our game in March— stories like this must unite fans," wrote Dale Vince, the chairman of the Forest Green Rovers F.C, which also plays in the EFL League Two, alongside Swindon Town F.C.