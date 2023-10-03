Rizz, thirst trap, simp, goated: Merriam-Webster adds 690 new words to dictionary

GenZ slang has now 'zhuzhed up' the dictionary

Published: Tue 3 Oct 2023, 9:17 AM

Merriam-Webster has added almost 700 new words to the dictionary over the last month – some of which GenZ have been comfortably using in their daily lives.

In case you don't know what 'rizz' or 'simp' mean, fear not, here's a list of some of the most 'goated' words that have now been added to the dictionary.

Take a look at some of the GenZ slang that has now been incorporated:

1. rizz noun, slang: romantic appeal or charm

2. zhuzh noun: a small improvement, adjustment, or addition that completes the overall look, taste, etc. of something; verb : to improve in flavour or appearance by way of a small improvement, adjustment, or addition — often used with up

3. simp verb, informal: to show excessive devotion to or longing for someone or something

4. GOATED adjective, slang: considered to be the greatest of all time

5. bussin’ adjective, African American English slang: extremely good: excellent; especially: delicious, tasty

6. mid adjective … 2 informal: neither very good nor very bad: so-so, meh

7. ngl abbreviation, informal not gonna lie; not going to lie

8. boss noun … 3 : a major antagonist in a game (such as a video game or board game) and usually one that must be overcome in order for a player to progress

9. rage quit verb: to suddenly stop participating or engaging in (something) in a fit of anger and frustration : to quit (something) in anger

10. cold open noun: a scene of a film or television episode that precedes the title sequence or opening credits and that typically takes place in medias res

11. thirst trap noun: a photograph (such as a selfie) or video shared for the purpose of attracting attention or desire; also : someone or something that attracts attention or strong desire

12. doomscroll verb: to spend excessive time online scrolling (see scroll entry 2) through news or other content that makes one feel sad, anxious, angry, etc.

13. finsta noun, slang: a secret or incognito account on the Instagram photo-sharing service

14. quiet quit verb: to do the minimum amount of work required for a job : to engage in quiet quitting

15. girlboss noun: an ambitious and successful woman (especially a businesswoman or entrepreneur)

