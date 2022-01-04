Rare New Year birth sees one twin born in 2021 and the other in 2022

Born only 15 minutes apart, the twins will not share the same birthday.

In an extremely rare case of twin births at the Natividad Medical Center in Salinas, California, Baby Alfredo, the first in the twin birth, entered the world at 11.45pm on December 31, 2021, while the second, Baby Aylin, entered the world at exactly midnight, January 1, 2022. Despite being born only 15 minutes apart, the twins will not share the same birthday, or even the same birth year, in official records.

“It’s crazy to me that they are twins and have different birthdays...I was surprised and happy that she [Aylin] arrived at midnight,” said the twins' mother, Fatima Madrigal.

Aylin weighed 5lb 14oz at birth, while Antonio weighed 6lb 1oz. The Trujillo twins, hailing from Greenfield, California, have two older sisters and an older brother, who were very excited about their siblings.

According to 2019 birth data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the United States, there were 120,291 twin births against a total birth count of about 3.7 million. Within this miniscule percentage of twin births (3.32%), the number of twin births in different years is much smaller.

“This was definitely one of the most memorable deliveries of my career...It was an absolute pleasure to help these little ones arrive here safely in 2021 and 2022. What an amazing way to start the New Year!” said Ana Abril Abrias, a family doctor at the Natividad medical group.