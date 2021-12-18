Rare copy of Superman #1 comic book sells for $2.6 million at auction

Among those fired were Better.coms entire diversity, equity and inclusion team
Offbeat1 week ago
A rare copy of a Superman #1 comic book that sold on news stands for a dime in 1939 was purchased for $2.6 million in an auction.
The comic showing Superman leaping over tall buildings on the cover was sold Thursday night to a buyer who wishes to maintain a secret identity, according to ComicConnect.com, an online auction and consignment company.
The seller, Mark Michaelson, bought the comic in 1979 from its original owner and kept it in a temperature-controlled safe. Michaelson, now semi-retired and living in Houston, paid his way through college by buying and selling comics.
The character created by writer Jerry Siegel and artist Joe Shuster is a pioneer of the superhero genre, and comics featuring the Man of Steel have netted super prices recently. ComicConnect announced in April that a copy of Action Comics #1, the comic that introduced Superman in 1938, sold for $3.25 million.
ALSO READ:
“Now you look at the comic books and you go ‘superheroes everywhere.’ You look back in the ’30s, there was no such thing. So this was literally the first superhero,” said ComicConnect CEO Stephen Fishler.
Fishler said what really makes the copy sold this week notable is that it is very difficult to find high-quality copies of Superman #1.
Among those fired were Better.coms entire diversity, equity and inclusion team
Offbeat1 week ago
The astounding discovery comes a year after the self-healing robots were created
Offbeat2 weeks ago
Take a break with some of the lighter headlines of the year
Offbeat2 weeks ago
Authorities apprehended, transferred him to a hospital for a medical evaluation
Offbeat2 weeks ago
She is her party's spokesperson for transport issues and her Facebook profile says 'I love my bicycle'
Offbeat2 weeks ago
Firefighters were able to retrieve the man once the air quality was deemed safe to enter
Offbeat3 weeks ago
Viral footage shows horrified onlookers yelling at the 31-year-old to step away
Offbeat3 weeks ago
Made in 1652, the coin is one of just a few dozen known to exist
Offbeat3 weeks ago