Not a joke: Filipinos can pay with onions at this Manila furniture store

Be careful what you purge. Today’s decluttering victim is tomorrow’s lost object, and lost objects are forever
From becoming the 'new chocolates' for overseas Filipinos to being used in a bridal bouquet and wedding souvenirs, the evolution of onions in the Southeast Asian country doesn't seem to end.
Now, Filipinos can use the prized vegetable to pay for household items.
A home store in Manila announced on Thursday that it will be accepting onions as payment on February 4.
In a Facebook post, Japan Home Centre (JHC) said their customers can get one item with one piece of onion. This payment, however, will apply only to selected goods and a maximum of three items.
The option will be available at the centre's branch in Quezon City in northeast Manila.
Here's the advisory from the store: ('Sibuyas' is the Filipino word for onion.)
The Philippines has been making headlines for all things onion since the beginning of the year after the price of the humble vegetable hit a whopping Dh40 per kg, becoming more expensive than meat and chicken. Onion prices in the country are now dropping as imports start coming in.
Wondering what the home centre will be doing with all the onions it will get?
"All collected onions will be used in our community pantry," JHC said in the post. In the Philippines, a community pantry is a place where the less fortunate can take items they need for free.
The shop's post went viral soon after it was released, with the comment section flooded with memes and jokes. One Netizen posted a comment with a photo of a truck full of onions, asking, "Where do I start?"
The announcement has been shared nearly 9,000 times as of this writing.
ALSO READ:
Be careful what you purge. Today’s decluttering victim is tomorrow’s lost object, and lost objects are forever
Gary McKee raised £1,093,000 for cancer charity and worn out 22 pairs of running shoes
Fan Xing underwent a short medical examination a few months after being born, which had to be done quickly so she could be reunited with her mother
Antiquities are being sent back to their countries of origin, but at what cost?
Festival in India attracts more than 300,000 people to celebrate Urdu poetry
The Serbian is part of Falcons along with Grigor Dimitrov, Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa
Yohan Wadia is humanising much-loved DC and Marvel characters as everyday people
Afshin Esmaeil Ghaderzadeh from Iran is aged 21 and measures at a height of 65.24 cm