No cage fight yet: Zuckerberg says Musk's announcement about Italy battle 'has not been agreed on'

The Tesla CEO and X owner says he is in talks with Italian officials who he claims had 'agreed on an epic location'

Published: Sat 12 Aug 2023, 10:55 AM

When Elon Musk tweeted details about his cage fight with Mark Zuckerberg on Friday night — it looked like everything had been set. This morning, however, the Meta CEO clarified that whatever Musk had said had not been agreed on.

A day after Tesla CEO Musk claimed that his and Zuckerberg's fight will be live-streamed on X as well as Meta’s platforms and will likely take place in Italy, the Meta owner dropped a statement on Threads.

“I love this sport and I've been ready to fight since the day Elon challenged me. If he ever agrees on an actual date, you'll hear it from me," Zuckerberg wrote.

"Until then, please assume anything he says has not been agreed on."

Zuckerberg — who has actually been training in mixed martial arts and recently went viral for winning medals in a jiu-jitsu tournament — said he was "not holding his breath for Musk".

He said he would be sharing details on his next fight when he's ready.

"When I compete, I want to do it in a way that puts a spotlight on the elite athletes at the top of the game. You do that by working with professional orgs like the UFC or ONE to pull this off well and create a great card," Zuckerberg said on threads.

Musk took notice of the post and reacted to it with a series of tweets.

"If Zuck my really wants a lesson in why there are weight categories in fighting so badly, I could just head over to his house next week and teach him a lesson he won’t soon forget...Otherwise, we will do it as soon as the arena in Italy is ready," Musk wrote.

"Or we could do both and consider next week just a practice session," he added.

Musk and Zuckerberg have been egging each other into a mixed martial arts (MMA) cage match since June.

At one point, Musk said Rome's ancient Colosseum would host the fight, but Italy ruled that out. However, the owner of media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, said on Friday that the clash would nonetheless have an ancient Roman theme.

The Tesla CEO threw down the gauntlet to Zuckerberg in a June 20 post, saying he was "up for a cage match" with his business rival, who is trained in jiujitsu.

A day later, Zuckerberg, who has posted pictures of matches he has won on his company's Instagram platform, asked Musk to "send location" for the proposed throwdown.

