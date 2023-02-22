'Never expected this': Filipino mum gives birth to 3 kids on same day, 3 years apart

Need to apply for leave from work? ChatGPT's viral Shashi Tharoor-style letter may be your inspiration
The AI model genuinely captured the true essence of what the Indian parliamentarian is known for – his masterful English
A woman in the Philippines is making headlines after sharing the birth certificates of her three kids: All of them were born on January 27, three years apart.
Pamn Faye Hazel Cabañero, who hails from the Philippines' Laguna province, said it was never planned, nor expected, but they were "blessed" with such a gift.
"Every three years, our kids come at exactly January 27. It seems like it's the only date my womb is familiar with," Cabañero wrote in a Facebook post which has so far garnered over 9,000 reactions and more than 3,500 shares.
In the same post, she shared the official birth certificates of her kids, born in 2017, 2020, and 2023:
Pamn and her husband said they never picked the date, stressing that all the kids came out via normal delivery.
"No cheating involved her, all of them were delivered normally," said Herbert Cabañero, Pamn's husband.
Such a blessing was extremely rare. According to the Guinness World of Records, the most siblings born on the same day is five. "The odds of this happening is about 17.7 billion to one," it said in an earlier tweet.
ALSO READ:
The AI model genuinely captured the true essence of what the Indian parliamentarian is known for – his masterful English
No one was injured in the incident, authorities said in a statement posted on their Weibo social media account
Experience provides a glimpse of how socialising might look in our increasingly technologically mediated future
As we think about this new year and what we want our professional lives to look like, we should all take some time to reflect on who we are and what gives us meaning beyond what we do. We should think about how to nurture who we are beyond what we do
Be careful what you purge. Today’s decluttering victim is tomorrow’s lost object, and lost objects are forever
Gary McKee raised £1,093,000 for cancer charity and worn out 22 pairs of running shoes
Fan Xing underwent a short medical examination a few months after being born, which had to be done quickly so she could be reunited with her mother