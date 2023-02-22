'Never expected this': Filipino mum gives birth to 3 kids on same day, 3 years apart

The most siblings born on the same day is five, and there's only one-in-17.7-billion chance it can happen

A woman in the Philippines is making headlines after sharing the birth certificates of her three kids: All of them were born on January 27, three years apart.

Pamn Faye Hazel Cabañero, who hails from the Philippines' Laguna province, said it was never planned, nor expected, but they were "blessed" with such a gift.

"Every three years, our kids come at exactly January 27. It seems like it's the only date my womb is familiar with," Cabañero wrote in a Facebook post which has so far garnered over 9,000 reactions and more than 3,500 shares.

In the same post, she shared the official birth certificates of her kids, born in 2017, 2020, and 2023:

Pamn and her husband said they never picked the date, stressing that all the kids came out via normal delivery.

"No cheating involved her, all of them were delivered normally," said Herbert Cabañero, Pamn's husband.

Such a blessing was extremely rare. According to the Guinness World of Records, the most siblings born on the same day is five. "The odds of this happening is about 17.7 billion to one," it said in an earlier tweet.

