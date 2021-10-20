Netflix and naps: This company is offering Dh121,000 per year to lie in bed all day

Volunteers will spend 37.5 hours of each week deciding how comfortable each mattress is

How often have you groaned and dragged yourself out of bed to rush for work and wished you could binge-watch your favourite series on Netflix instead?

Some lucky Brits might just see that wish come true. Bespoke luxury bed firm Crafted Beds is now inviting applications for the chance to earn approximately Dh121,000 per year — by simply lazing around in bed all day, watching Netflix.

The UK firm has put out a call for a mattress tester who will earn the handsome sum — all while being tucked up in bed.

And it’s down to the testers to find out conclusively whether customers are getting the absolute best quality mattresses for a good night's sleep.

There will be no need to head to the office either, as the mattress will be delivered to the lucky employee’s home each week.

Anyone can apply for the role provided they are based in the UK and able to test the mattress alone without disruption.

Paper work is still part of the job description and the employee should have strong written communication skills to complete the weekly review form.