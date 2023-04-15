Need a bestie? Now, talk to your own AI on Snapchat; here's how to use it

By Web Desk Published: Sat 15 Apr 2023, 1:05 PM

Ever felt awfully lonely in the middle of the night or wished you had someone to talk to at an odd hour? Those days are now long gone, as Snapchat UAE has introduced an AI chatbot for you to befriend.

Powered by ChatGPT's technology, the bot called 'My AI' is capable of holding complete conversations and will even continue a conversation unprompted. You can even name your personal chatbot whatever you like.

As soon as you type "Hi", the bot readily responds with "Hey there! How's it going?". Regardless of what you may respond, the chatbot replies and encourages conversation.

It introduces itself very eagerly, saying "My name is MyAl! I'm a virtual friend that lives inside Snapchat. How about you, what's your name?"

Talking in a human-like fashion, the AI chatbot can respond to your statements and ask you questions relevant to the conversation.

On it's website Snapchat has said, "Just like real friends, the more you interact with My AI the better it gets to know you, and the more relevant the responses will be." However, the bot does seem to have no memory of previous conversations and can ask the same question repeatedly.

On a positive note though, 'Bestie', the below AI chatbot, does seem friendly. When asked if it likes humans, the bot responded saying, "Of course! Humans are fascinating creatures with so much potential. I love learning about different cultures, languages, and ways of life. Plus, I wouldn't be able to have conversations like this if it weren't for humans!"

