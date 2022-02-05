'Most unreachable wreck ever': Difficult search for 100-year-old ship lost in Antarctica begins

The wreck is located in an extremely dangerous zone of the Weddell Sea

By Web Desk Published: Sat 5 Feb 2022, 3:45 PM

A 65-member team of marine archaeologists, scientists and technicians are about to embark on the greatest shipwreck hunt of all time.

The team will set sail from Cape Town to discover the 100-year-old lost shipwreck of Sir Ernest Shackleton's Endurance. The shipwreck is located in an extremely dangerous zone of the Weddell Sea in Antarctica.

The expedition, called Endurance22, will be conducted from the South African polar research and logistics vessel, S.A. Agulhas II. The Endurance22 Expedition will be the first to deploy SAAB Sabertooth underwater vehicles to search for the lost shipwreck, according to the project's website.

These hybrid vehicles combine the attributes of a Remote Operating Vehicle (ROV) - which is always linked to the surface - and an Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) - which is capable of operating without such a link.

Sir Ernest Shackleton was an Anglo-Irish polar explorer, who helmed the massive, triple-masted Endurance that was 44m long and 7.6m tall. Accompanied by a crew of 27 men and a cat, the ship sailed for Antarctica as a part of the Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition (1914-17).

But the ship was swallowed up by the extremely dangerous ice of the Weddell Sea in 1915, crushing his dream of becoming the first explorer to cross Antarctica. The story of the expedition gained more prominence because of his fantastic escape.

In the Weddell Sea, the thick sea ice is sustained by the presence of swirling currents, which poses a serious problem, even for modern icebreaker ships. The shipwreck itself is said to lie 3048m below the surface, at 68°39'30.0 South and 52°26'30.0" West, as recorded by Shackleton's skipper and skilled navigator, Frank Worsley.

"Believe me, it's quite daunting. It's a really vicious, lethal environment that we're going into," said Mensun Bound, the marine archaeologist and director of exploration of Endurance22, who is about to set out on a second search attempt to find the shipwreck. A 2019 attempt came extremely close, but failed.

ALSO READ:

"This is the greatest shipwreck hunt you can undertake. To locate it - it doesn't get better than that. So, by definition, my life would be downhill afterwards," he added. “It’s the most unreachable wreck ever, which makes this the greatest wreck hunt of all time."

Caroline Alexander, an author and co-curator of a 1999 exhibition about the Endurance expedition at the American Museum of Natural History (New York City), said the "significance (of the shipwreck) almost is emotional rather than, say, strictly historical.”