Missing windows forces flight to make emergency landing after reaching 14,500 feet

Published: Tue 7 Nov 2023, 7:39 PM

A Florida-bound flight made an emergency landing at the Essex airport in the United Kingdom after two of its window glasses were found missing, as per media reports.

The flight, which took off from Stansted Airport in London, was at 14,500 feet when a crew member spotted the defect, reported The Independent.

The Airbus A321 was carrying 20 people, including 11 crew members and nine passengers, the report added.

The incident took place on October 4 a day after the aeroplane was used for filming, the report stated. The use of high-voltage lights led to the damage.

As per a preliminary report by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB), the high-voltage lights were installed to “give the illusion of a sunrise”. The investigation body stated that a proper investigation should have been conducted before it was ready for takeoff.

AAIB added that window panes were “deformed and shrunk[en]”.

The Titan Airways plane is used by TCS World Travel, an American luxury holiday company, the report said.

Narrating the incident in its report, AAIB said that a crew member saw that one of the windows was “flapping”. At that time, the plane was at an altitude of 14,500. AAIB also stated that “the cabin had remained pressurised normally”.

“Whereas in this case, the damage became apparent at around FL100 (10,000 feet) and the flight was concluded uneventfully, a different level of damage by the same means might have resulted in more serious consequences, especially if window integrity was lost at higher differential pressure,” read the AAIB report, as per the Independent.

