Medical student surgically implants Bluetooth device in ear to cheat final exam

The unnamed pupil had reportedly been enrolled at the college for 11 years

By Web Desk Published: Wed 2 Mar 2022, 12:22 PM

A medical student in India was caught cheating on a final exam using a Bluetooth device that was surgically implanted into his ear.

According to the Hindustan Times, the unnamed student was one of 78 who took Mahatma Gandhi Medical College's final MBBS exam on February 21. He had reportedly been enrolled at the school for 11 years and had previously failed the graduation exam multiple times.

He was caught by invigilator Dr Vivek Sathe, who found a mobile phone on him during a physical search. Upon inspection, the phone was found to be connected to a Bluetooth device.

It was only after invigilators interrogated him that he admitted to having a skin-coloured micro-receiver implanted in his ear by an ENT surgeon.

