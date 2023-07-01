Man breaks two world records while engulfed in flames

Always running late? Here's the 'world's fastest shoes' powered by AI; video shows how it works
The 'moonwalkers' will help you walk up to 250 per cent faster, till the speed of 11.2kmph
A French firefighter has broken two Guinness World records while being engulfed in flames.
Wearing a protective suit, Jonathan Vero, 39, ran 272.25 metres while being on fire. He simultaneously broke the record for the fastest full body burn 100m sprint without oxygen. He beat the previous record by 7.58 seconds, making the run in 17 seconds.
Both of the earlier records were held by Antony Britton from UK.
According to the Guinness World Records, Vero isn't just a firefighter, but also a professional stuntman. He says he’s “always had a passion for fire,” and he’s “never stopped playing with it” ever since he was a child, to Guinness World Records.
Vero also does things like fire juggling, fire eating, and the “human torch” (setting his whole body ablaze).
He attempted the records to push himself and to know that he could do more as a fire artist.
ALSO READ:
The 'moonwalkers' will help you walk up to 250 per cent faster, till the speed of 11.2kmph
Your weekly roundup of offbeat stories from around the world
To see this lime-green monogram bag — you'll need a microscope, for real
After his father died when he was very young, his mother looked after him, his four sisters, and their family business
On the final day of the marathon, the 16-year-old said her body stopped responding and all her 'body parts felt frozen and in pain'
Check out how they rocked traditional clothing and 'danced' in these digital artworks
The mother found out about her daughter's spending after her teacher told her that the teenager was addicted to games
The variety originated in California but is popular because of how it is farmed in Japan