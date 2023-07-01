Man breaks two world records while engulfed in flames

Jonathan Vero isn't just a firefighter, but also a professional stuntman

By Web Desk Published: Sat 1 Jul 2023, 11:17 AM

A French firefighter has broken two Guinness World records while being engulfed in flames.

Wearing a protective suit, Jonathan Vero, 39, ran 272.25 metres while being on fire. He simultaneously broke the record for the fastest full body burn 100m sprint without oxygen. He beat the previous record by 7.58 seconds, making the run in 17 seconds.

Both of the earlier records were held by Antony Britton from UK.

According to the Guinness World Records, Vero isn't just a firefighter, but also a professional stuntman. He says he’s “always had a passion for fire,” and he’s “never stopped playing with it” ever since he was a child, to Guinness World Records.

Vero also does things like fire juggling, fire eating, and the “human torch” (setting his whole body ablaze).

He attempted the records to push himself and to know that he could do more as a fire artist.

ALSO READ: