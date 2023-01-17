Man asks ChatGPT to write leave of absence 'Shashi Tharoor-style'; response goes viral

ChatGPT, a new artificial intelligence tool, has been taking the world by storm as the public discovers the potential of AI.

The tool works like a chat box, allowing the user to communicate with it. The AI model generates responses on the basis of the prompts put in.

People have been discovering different things the tool can do and have been posting screenshots of chats online. One such Twitter user posted a screenshot of the response he received to the prompt: "Write a paragraph explaining my leave of absence tomorrow at work due to not feeling the vibes, in the style of Shashi Tharoor."

The AI model genuinely captured the true essence of what the Indian parliamentarian is known for – his masterful English.

It gave the response:

"As I sit here, staring at the clock ticking away in an obdurate manner, I am filled with a sense of trepidation. The vibes, dear colleagues, are not quite right today. The air is thick with an intangible malaise, a feeling of disquiet that permeates my very being. I fear that if I were to step into the office tomorrow, I would be like a fish out of water, floundering in a sea of ennui. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I must inform you all that I shall be taking a leave of absence tomorrow. I implore you to understand my predicament, for the vibes are a fickle mistress and one never knows when they may take a turn for the worse. Farewell, my friends, and do take care."

The hilarious response given by the bot received a brilliant reaction from Twitterati, even Shashi Tharoor responded to the viral tweet.

"Hilarious. But I really can’t see myself writing anything so jejune!" The parliamentarian said.

The language model has the ability to understand and generate human-like text, helping users create content in different forms.

