Look: Superman in Satwa? Dubai artist celebrates unsung local heroes with incredible digital art

Yohan Wadia is humanising much-loved DC and Marvel characters as everyday people

Photos: @yohanwadia/Instagram

By Web Desk Published: Fri 16 Dec 2022, 8:45 AM Last updated: Fri 16 Dec 2022, 8:54 AM

Are Earth's mightiest heroes in town? It would certainly seem so. But what is Iron Man doing in a tailoring shop?

Why is the Hulk, in all his green glory and rippling muscles stretched taut, carrying a large heavy sack half his own size down an alley?

These are Yohan Wadia's representations of the unsung heroes of Satwa — and they are sure to create a storm.

Have a look at some of his other work and see if you can spot your favourite superhero — with a distinctly Dubai flavour.

Perhaps, the brilliance of Wadia's work lies in his humanising of these much-loved DC and Marvel characters as everyday people. Dubai's own friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man is spotted carrying bags of goods down a familiar street, while Wolverine — a claw talisman around his neck — nurses a cup of chai (karak, perhaps?).

Wadia says his goal is to celebrate the "unsung heroes who work behind the limelight and the glitz and glamour of Dubai". And we love to see it!

What do you think?

ALSO READ: