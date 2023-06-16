Look: Luxury handbag that's 'smaller than a grain of rice' up for auction

In the video, he is seen trying to drag his spouse off the stage before pageant security intervenes
Art and advertising collective MSCHF, based in New York, has come up with a microscopic luxury handbag for an auction.
The miniscule Louis Vuitton bag will be released next week for an auction.
The company announced the bag's release on Instagram, where they captioned it, "Smaller than a grain of sea salt and narrow enough to pass through the eye of a needle, this is a purse so small you'll need a microscope to see it."
"There are big handbags, normal handbags, and small handbags, but this is the final word in bag miniaturization."
A statement on how the once-functional handbag is now getting increasingly smaller and becoming a status symbol, the company said, "As a once-functional object like a handbag becomes smaller and smaller its object status becomes steadily more abstracted until it is purely a brand signifier".
The lime-green monogram bag has brought people across the world together, as the Instagram post receives mixed reactions from viewers, with many making jokes on the size of the tiny bag.
One Instagram user made a tongue-in-cheek comment saying, "I think it’s pretty average sized tbh". Whereas, another said, "I’m gonna steal it and eat it so no one can have it."
ALSO READ:
In the video, he is seen trying to drag his spouse off the stage before pageant security intervenes
Law enforcement took him in custody and slapped a fine on the vehicle owner
Police rush to the site after customers run in fear after the false alarm
The woman, identified as Vartika Chaudhary, was reportedly shooting this brave stunt for social media when cops pulled her over
She recently moved to a slum from a small hut in Bandstand, Mumbai
In a short video on Instagram, the teen has said that she used to live in a small hut by the sea, but she now lives in a slum
The Japanese brand behind this product is planning to release other variants made of the finest ingredients, such as caviar
Its owner said that it was 'just sitting' in the factory since it is not allowed to be driven on city streets