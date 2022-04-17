Look: Easter Bunny parasails into Abu Dhabi's Yas Marina

Authorities will decide whether to pursue a criminal case
Onlookers at Yas Marina were in for a surprise of epic proportions when everyone’s favourite Easter Bunny made an 'egg-stra' special landing via parasail.
The Easter Bunny, accompanied by Abu Dhabi Parasail’s expert trainers, was delighted to meet and greet families attending Yas Marina’s Easter Hop and even join in the fun with little ones on the Easter Egg Hunt.
