Look: 12 times world's shortest woman from India gave us a different look at life

Jyoti Amge has a form of dwarfism called achondroplasia and will never grow beyond a certain height

Guinness world record holder of the world's smallest living woman, Jyoti Amge (L), greets a police officer. Photo: AFP

By Web Desk Published: Fri 20 May 2022, 8:13 PM Last updated: Fri 20 May 2022, 8:15 PM

Standing tall at just over two feet, Jyoti Amge has a big smile and a bigger personality to match her Guinness World Record title of being the shortest woman alive.

Hailing from Nagpur, Maharashtra, Jyoti was born on December 16, 1993, and her growth was of average stature until she reached the age of five. It later emerged that she has a form of dwarfism called achondroplasia and would never grow beyond a certain height.

In 2009, Guinness World Records confirmed Jyoti to be the world's shortest teenager living (female) at 61.95 cm (2 ft). Two years later, on her 18th birthday, Jyoti was measured again. She was 62.8 cm (2 ft 0.72 in), confirming her as the world's new shortest female living (mobile).

Now aged 28, Jyoti has retained her record for over a decade and broken a second as the world's shortest actress, after appearing in American Horror Story: Freak Show.

Here are 14 instances when our world looked enormous in contrast with Jyoti's:

1. Holding a microphone

In 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic, Jyoti collaborated with the Nagpur Police department to bring about awareness. She reminded people to wash their hands regularly and wear facemasks when they leave home.

She helped the police communicate their message of how important it was for the public to stay at home.

2. With a baby

Standing at just over two feet, Jyoti is shorter than an average two-year-old. She looks especially small when with children and babies, although she loves being around them.

3. Sitting on a chair with world’s shortest man

In 2010, Jyoti met Khagendra Thapa Magar, the shortest living teenager (male) at the same time Jyoti was the shortest living teenager (female).

Khagendra went on to become the shortest male living (mobile), before sadly passing away in 2020, aged 27.

4. Standing next to pigeons

This encounter with pigeons occurred in 2011, when Jyoti was in Italy filming the fifth season of Lo Show Dei Record. From her perspective, these pigeons were rather large birds.

5. With her family

When Jyoti is with her family, she is often held or carried around so she can see the world from their point of view. At home she performs lot of chores and often helps with preparing meals, making hot drinks and cleaning.

Having the support of her family is a big source of Jyoti’s strength and sunny outlook, although she hasn’t always felt so positive about her condition.

6. Holding a can of soda

An average 330cl canned drink is 11.52 cm (4.5 in) tall, but looks much larger against Jyoti's small frame.

7. Attending class

Jyoti has completed her undergraduate degree, as well as a Masters degree in English Literature. She has also taken acting and dance classes.

But attending college was a challenge for Jyoti. She needed her sister to attend college with her, in order to carry her from A to B. It also didn’t help that one of her classes was on the top floor and, with no lift, Jyoti needed her sister’s assistance there too.

8. Trying on someone's glasses

In 2010, when she was still the shortest living teenager (female), Jyoti appeared on the third series of the Japanese TV show Amazing People.

One of the hosts gave her his glasses to try on, which of course were far too big for Jyoti’s petite face.

9. Holding a Guinness World Records book

This image of Jyoti holding the Guinness World Records book is from a 2012 photoshoot promoting the launch of Guinness World Records 2013. The book is 30.3 cm (11.9 in) tall, roughly half of Jyoti’s total height.

10. Holding a coffee cup

An average coffee cup, like the one on the counter in this image, has a height of approximately 9.5 cm (3.74 in). Jyoti would require both hands to lift a full cup of this size.

11. Comparing hands

This image clearly puts into perspective just how difficult it must be for Jyoti to perform everyday tasks or use things designed for average-sized hands.

12. Posing with Sultan Kösen

In 2018, the shortest and tallest met in Egypt. Sultan, who is 251 cm (8 ft 2.8 in) tall, is four times taller than Jyoti. Their size difference is so great that the length of Sultan’s feet is more than Jyoti’s height.

Courtesy: Guinness World Records