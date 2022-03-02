Italy to pay couples over Dh8,000 to get married in Rome this year

The initiative is open to both citizens and foreigners looking to have a European wedding

By Web Desk Published: Wed 2 Mar 2022, 11:51 AM Last updated: Wed 2 Mar 2022, 12:11 PM

A new programme in Rome offers couples €2,000 (approx. Dh8,000) to get married in the historic Italian city.

According to The Guardian, the "In Lazio with Love" initiative aims to help rebuild the region's wedding sector after it was devastated by the pandemic.

Both Italians and foreigners can take part in the initiative if they get married in the region between January and December 31, 2022.

Couples can make their requests, providing a maximum of five receipts, from Monday. If accepted, they will receive a €2,000 refund on money on wedding services purchased from local businesses. Services can include wedding planners, wedding attire, venues, catering, flowers, car hire and photographers.

Couples can apply for the refund until the end of January 2023, or until the programme's €10 million fund runs out.

ALSO READ:

"The scheme is needed to support a sector that has suffered badly from the economic crisis," said Nicola Zingaretti, the president of Lazio.

"We have put the significant investment in place also with an eye on the tourism sector, and with the awareness and pride of being able to boast about every part of our region, with many locations among the most magical and fascinating in the world thanks to an unparalleled cultural heritage."

The region has set aside a total €10m for the initiative, and applications for the refund can be made up until the end of January 2023, or until the fund runs out.

Since the onset of the pandemic, just 9,000 couples have been married in Lazio, as compared to over 15,000 in 2019 alone.

"Let's relaunch a sector that has been on hold for a long time – the whole wedding chain has suffered economically during the last two years," said Valentina Corrado, Lazio's tourism councillor.