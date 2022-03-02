Italy to pay couples over Dh8,000 to get married in Rome this year

Demonstrators, who have been camping on the grounds of Parliament for five days, responded by playing the Twisted Sisters hit 'We're Not Gonna Take It'
Offbeat2 weeks ago
A new programme in Rome offers couples €2,000 (approx. Dh8,000) to get married in the historic Italian city.
According to The Guardian, the "In Lazio with Love" initiative aims to help rebuild the region's wedding sector after it was devastated by the pandemic.
Both Italians and foreigners can take part in the initiative if they get married in the region between January and December 31, 2022.
Couples can make their requests, providing a maximum of five receipts, from Monday. If accepted, they will receive a €2,000 refund on money on wedding services purchased from local businesses. Services can include wedding planners, wedding attire, venues, catering, flowers, car hire and photographers.
Couples can apply for the refund until the end of January 2023, or until the programme's €10 million fund runs out.
ALSO READ:
"The scheme is needed to support a sector that has suffered badly from the economic crisis," said Nicola Zingaretti, the president of Lazio.
"We have put the significant investment in place also with an eye on the tourism sector, and with the awareness and pride of being able to boast about every part of our region, with many locations among the most magical and fascinating in the world thanks to an unparalleled cultural heritage."
The region has set aside a total €10m for the initiative, and applications for the refund can be made up until the end of January 2023, or until the fund runs out.
Since the onset of the pandemic, just 9,000 couples have been married in Lazio, as compared to over 15,000 in 2019 alone.
"Let's relaunch a sector that has been on hold for a long time – the whole wedding chain has suffered economically during the last two years," said Valentina Corrado, Lazio's tourism councillor.
Demonstrators, who have been camping on the grounds of Parliament for five days, responded by playing the Twisted Sisters hit 'We're Not Gonna Take It'
Offbeat2 weeks ago
The first box of the fruit was welcomed with a garland of flowers, prayers
Offbeat2 weeks ago
He tried to cover up the incident by saying he accidentally killed the animal while trying to stop a bear attack
Offbeat2 weeks ago
American YouTuber Casey Neistat lauds airline for the kind deed.
Offbeat2 weeks ago
Marjorie Taylor-Greene apparently meant to say 'Gestapo' but instead referred to the cold Spanish soup
Offbeat2 weeks ago
She said she had the idea when her great granddaughter dropped out of school after getting pregnant.
Offbeat2 weeks ago
Conservation officials were racing to rescue the reptile since residents spotted it in 201
Offbeat2 weeks ago
An X-ray showed the two-inch nail had pierced the top of the woman’s forehead but missed her brain.
Offbeat3 weeks ago