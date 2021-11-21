India: Video of singer getting showered with bucketful of cash while performing goes viral

The CCTV footage has since gone viral
An Indian folk singer, who was showered with a bucketful of cash while performing on stage, took to social media to post a video of event which has now gone viral.
Gujarati singer Urvashi Radadiya shared a video of herself performing at an event to mark a popular Hindu festival on November 15. The clip shows a man walking up on stage and emptying a bucket full of cash on top of her head.
The audience can also be seen showering her with money. At one point, Radadiya's harmonium gets buried in so many currency notes that it hampers her performance, so she simply brushes aside piles of notes and continues with the show, according to a report in India Today.
Radadiya, in her Instagram post, thanked everyone for their ‘invaluable love’ and hashtagged it ‘money rain’.
Several fans have reacted and commented on her social media post.
