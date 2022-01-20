India: Three kids arrested for allegedly killing man after being inspired by gangster films

There was so much girl talk — on various WhatsApp groups, especially the women-only ones — on how watchable it is that I got gaslit
Offbeat1 week ago
Police apprehended three Children in Conflict With Law (CCLs) for allegedly murdering a person in the Jahangirpuri region of New Delhi.
As per information provided by the police, the accused were influenced by gangster movies like ‘Pushpa’ and ‘Bhaukaal’ and took inspiration from the films in committing the murder.
They also recorded the entire incident on a mobile phone in order to upload it on social media and become famous.
The police said that on reaching K Block, Jahangirpuri, one of the accused started shooting a video while the other two CCLs obstructed the path of the victim, who was stabbed by the trio while the incident was being shot on mobile.
The victim was taken to BJRM Hospital, Jahangirpuri, where he died due to stab injuries.
On the basis of CCTV footage and local intelligence, police started searching for the CCLs, who were constantly changing their location in order to avoid arrest. However, they were arrested on Thursday.
The mobile on which the incident was shot and the dagger used in the murder have been recovered by the police. Swift action by the police prevented the errant children from uploading the videos on social media.
There was so much girl talk — on various WhatsApp groups, especially the women-only ones — on how watchable it is that I got gaslit
Offbeat1 week ago
Imagine being on a first date you couldn't end
Offbeat1 week ago
The fire caused nearly 4,000 households and offices to lose internet access for 28 to 50 hours
Offbeat1 week ago
How a Bengaluru-based techie’s dark humour and cool quotient is preventing him from becoming a subject of ridicule
Offbeat1 week ago
The police board ruled that the two officers committed misconduct that was 'unprofessional and embarrassing'
Offbeat1 week ago
The footage, filmed in Colombia, shows the person singing to his pets with a cake on the street
Offbeat1 week ago
Just seconds before impact police officers saved the pilot.
Offbeat1 week ago
Railway officials caught the woman trying to traffick methamphetamine inside Cerelac packets
Offbeat1 week ago