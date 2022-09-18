India: Missing cat reunites with Kerala family after two years

Restaurant in Ireland's Newtownabbey shares the photo of the newborn
A pet cat named Ratheesh, who went missing a couple of years ago, was recently reunited with his family in Kerala's Kottayam.
The cat returned to his master's house in Puthuppally town in the Kottayam district after almost two years.
Ushamma adopted the pet in 2016 and named him after a dialogue from the Malayalam film Kattappanaile Hrithik Roshan.
"Four years ago, the cat met with an accident and his leg was broken. Following this, the cat underwent surgery," Ushamma said.
Unfortunately, Ratheesh disappeared after a few years post-surgery. The family was upset and did not know what would happen to their pet. However, they believed Ratheesh would survive.
Following his disappearance, Ushamma and her family searched for him around the neighbourhood by calling out his name.
"My cat went missing two years ago in Covid time now he returned to our home. Four years ago, the cat faced an accident and we spent Rs6,000 for surgery; now he returned, we are happy," Ushamma added.
Apart from Ushamma, her neighbours are also extremely happy to have Ratheesh back.
Annamma, Ushamma's neighbour, said, "The cat Ratheesh went missing two years back, and we missed him. We love the cat and used to feed him. Now the cat returned, and we are very happy."
Another neighbour, Monu, said they were happy the cat has returned safe and sound.
Neighbours said that children from the neighbourhood are very fond of Rathesh and have been coming to Ushamma's house to play with him.
After learning Ratheesh was back, people from other districts are also visiting Ushamma's house to meet the cat every day.
"The cat himself returned to the village and directly went to his owner's house, and when he saw Ushamma, he ran to her and started smelling her hand so that he could recognise her. His master Ushamma also offered prayer to God," said another neighbour.
ALSO READ:
Restaurant in Ireland's Newtownabbey shares the photo of the newborn
It is said to have originated from a spontaneous bust-up amongst villagers in 1945
Brands seem to be confining themselves to a single word or phrases
Netizens say that his remarks promote toxic professional environments
Sauropod fossil is approximately 25 metres long, 12 metres high
Doctors told parents their child had died from a stomach bug 12 hours before
Three-toed footprints uncovered after a river flowing through Dinosaur Valley State Park in Texas dried up
Some men unsuccessfully attempted to capture it with a makeshift lasso