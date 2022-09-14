India: Medical student helps woman deliver baby while travelling on train

Brands seem to be confining themselves to a single word or phrases
A final year medical student helped a woman give birth to a baby while travelling on India's Secunderabad Durantho express train on Tuesday.
The pregnant woman, who hailed from Andhra Pradesh state's Srikakulam, went into labour while travelling and the train was about to reach Anakapalli station. Seeing this, the medical student travelling in the same coach helped the woman.
The medical student immediately helped the pregnant woman deliver the baby.
The family members were happy that the mother and baby were safe and everyone congratulated the student who saved them during this journey.
The rest of the co-passengers and family members intimated the concerned authorities at once as the train pulled over at Anakapalli station.
The baby and the mother are in good health post-delivery.
