India: Man, irked by airport security check, says he has bomb in bag, gets arrested

Couple was travelling to Australia via Dubai

By Agencies Published: Sun 3 Jul 2022, 7:28 PM

A 63-year-old man and his wife were not allowed to board their flight at the Cochin International Airport in the early hours of Saturday after he uttered the word "bomb" when asked what was in their luggage, police said.

They said the couple, who were travelling abroad, reached the airport around 1.30am.

As the staff at the check-in counter asked them what was in their luggage, the irked husband said "bomb", triggering a panic, following which airport security was informed.

PTI reports that the couple was handed over to the Nedumbassery police. The man was arrested and later released on station bail, the police said.

According to reports, the man has been identified as Mamman Joseph, who is a native of Pathanamthitta. He was scheduled to board an Emirates flight to Australia via Dubai.

