India: Man dies after consuming acid, mistaking it for alcohol

GG was not due until late February, but she went into early labour when the flight was halfway across the Atlantic
Offbeat3 days ago
A 55-year-old man died after consuming acid, mistaking it for alcohol at Lankapura ADC village under Tripura’s Khowai district on Friday.
The deceased, Kartik Mohan Debbarma, under the influence of alcohol drank a bottle full of acid and died on the spot, said the police.
Sources said that Debbarma was a habitual drunkard and on the night of the incident, he was in an inebriated condition.
“He got excessively drunk at a local country liquor shop. He returned home and slept. At midnight, he woke up to drink more, but mistakenly picked up the wrong bottle full of acid kept for rubber processing,” the sources said.
“Soon after, he fell unconscious. His family members took him to a local hospital but doctors declared him brought dead,” the sources added.
