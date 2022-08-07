India: Gujarat shop sells gold, diamond-studded rakhis for up to Rs5 lakh

Store owner says they make 'can also be worn as ornaments after Rakshabandhan'

By ANI Published: Sun 7 Aug 2022, 2:32 PM

As the festival of Rakshabandhan is approaching, a shop from Surat has some really good collections of Rakhis. Starting from thread rakhis to rakhis made up of gold, silver, platinum to diamond-studded rakhis, people admire the rakhis in awe.

To add a feather to the hat, the most expensive and the centre of attraction is a rakhi worth Rs5 lakh.

A jewellery shop owner Deepak Bhai Choksi told ANI, "The rakhis prepared by us can also be worn as ornaments after Rakshabandhan. We try to celebrate this holy festival in a new way every year."

The festival of Rakshabandhan is an important festival showing the relationship between brother and sister. On the day of Rakshabandhan, a sister ties a rakhi on her brother's wrist and takes a promise of protection from her brother. In return, the brother gives some gifts by giving a promise.

