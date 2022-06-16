India: ATM accidentally dispenses 5 times extra cash in Maharashtra

People rushed to withdraw money from the machine once word got around about the glitch

By ANI Published: Thu 16 Jun 2022, 1:22 PM

A man was in for a pleasant surprise when he tried to withdraw Rs 500 from an ATM, but got five currency notes of Rs500 denomination from the cash dispenser in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district. He repeated the process and again got Rs2,500 while trying to withdraw Rs500.

This happened on Wednesday at the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) of a private bank in Khaparkheda town, located around 30 km from Nagpur city.

The news spread like wildfire, and a huge crowd soon gathered outside the ATM to withdraw cash.

Later, a bank customer alerted local police, who rushed to the spot and shut the ATM centre and informed the bank, an official from Khaparkheda police station said.

The ATM was dispensing extra cash due to a technical glitch, he said.

The currency notes of Rs500 denomination were erroneously kept in the ATM tray meant to dispense notes of Rs100 denomination, the official said.

No case has been registered so far in this connection, he added.