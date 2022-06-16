India: ATM accidentally dispenses 5 times extra cash in Maharashtra

Donald even has his portrait hung on the wall of his local McDonald’s
Offbeat3 weeks ago
A man was in for a pleasant surprise when he tried to withdraw Rs 500 from an ATM, but got five currency notes of Rs500 denomination from the cash dispenser in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district. He repeated the process and again got Rs2,500 while trying to withdraw Rs500.
This happened on Wednesday at the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) of a private bank in Khaparkheda town, located around 30 km from Nagpur city.
The news spread like wildfire, and a huge crowd soon gathered outside the ATM to withdraw cash.
Later, a bank customer alerted local police, who rushed to the spot and shut the ATM centre and informed the bank, an official from Khaparkheda police station said.
The ATM was dispensing extra cash due to a technical glitch, he said.
ALSO READ:
The currency notes of Rs500 denomination were erroneously kept in the ATM tray meant to dispense notes of Rs100 denomination, the official said.
No case has been registered so far in this connection, he added.
Donald even has his portrait hung on the wall of his local McDonald’s
Offbeat3 weeks ago
The 24-year-old told police he had gambled the money away at online casinos
Offbeat4 weeks ago
Prosecutors say the 71-year-old author was facing financial ruin, but continued to pay into 10 separate life insurance policies
Offbeat4 weeks ago
A former employee sued his supervisor for using the word to insult him
Offbeat1 month ago
The vehicle was headed towards traffic, with the driver unable to stop due to a medical incident
Offbeat1 month ago
Media reported the impersonator was being interviewed by police
Offbeat1 month ago
The pilot had become 'incoherent' following a medical emergency
Offbeat1 month ago
The confusion took place amid darkness as both the brides wore similar dresses
Offbeat1 month ago