'I can't take it anymore': Less than 24 hours after marrying self, influencer plans to get divorce

Sofi Mauri posted a picture wearing a white dress and a veil on the day she married herself

@sofimaure07

By Web Desk Published: Tue 14 Mar 2023, 9:38 PM

Marrying oneself has become all the rage across the globe, with an Indian actress marrying herself and another woman having a traditional wedding ceremony with herself. also committing. Influencer Sofi Maure jumped on the bandwagon, seemingly too soon.

Less than 24 hours after Mauri announced that it she "can't take it any more" and was looking to divorce herself.

The influencer said that she bought herself a white dress, veil and baked herself a cake to celebrate the day of her marriage. She posted a picture of herself online with many of her followers lauding her decision.

However, less than 24 hours later, she posted saying, "Update: one day I'm married to myself and I can't take it anymore, I'm seeing how the divorce issue is just in case."

Mauri then faced backlash from certain people in the online community, while others supported her decision.

People online were also concerned for her mental health and suggested she take therapy.

ALSO READ: