Gitex 2021: This UAE robot can save lives in critical situations

It is the first to be 100 per cent conceptualised and designed in the country.

We’ve got flying cars, self-driving and mind-reading cars, robotic dogs, Internet speed that can help us buy shoes on the go and interactions with unicorns (it really can happen, technology has come this far!).But it’s not just for show and vanity.

At the annual Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (Gitex), a unique robot, conceptualised and assembled in the UAE, was showcased that can save human lives and do numerous tasks where life is at risk. Gitex Global 2021, which started on October 17 concludes on Thursday (October 21).

A UAE product

“This is the first robot which is developed, created in the UAE,” a representative of the booth told Khaleej Times.The robot mirrored an individual who was guiding the robot through a small glove-like contraption in both hands.

The spokesperson explained the functionality of the robot to us. “We can connect this robot from anywhere in the world. We can connect through virtual reality (VR) because of the 5G technology. You can command the robot to do any action. Robots are known for their accuracy and precision. We connect the robots through our devices (hand gloves and VR devices) in a bid to carry out any assigned task,” he added.

Mission Critical 5-G robot

“This robot can be used in the field of medicine, retail, customer service, bomb detection,” said the spokesperson.“We can save human lives with this robot. That’s why it’s called Mission Critical 5-G robot. For instance, it can go and defuse a bomb. If something goes awry, the robot may get destroyed but precious human lives can be saved,” he said.

Armed with speed, agility and a breakneck internet speed, the robot can do many more tasks. “We’re also in talks with the Customs Department where a robot like this can detect hazardous materials in baggage,” he added.

There were many other robotic elements such as a robotic dog, a glove and servers which were sensitive to movement — no one could possibly bump into you — at the Etisalat booth.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, also hailed the event for bringing the world together. He tweeted how the event “represents the UAE in bringing together the East and West of the world to formulate their future technical aspirations”.