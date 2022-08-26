Girl, 3, wakes up at her own funeral only to be declared dead again

World War II relic features the initials AH and a swastika
A girl in central Mexico was declared dead again after her she woke up at her own funeral.
According to The Mirror, three-year-old Camila Roxana Martinez Mendoza had initially been hospitalised for a stomach bug.
Her mother, Mary Jane Mendoza, had rushed her to the Salinas de Hildalgo Community Hospital in the state of San Luis Potosi after she began vomiting and had a fever and a stomach ache. She was treated for dehydration and was prescribed paracetamol, but was admitted to the hospital after her condition worsened.
"Now they wanted to connect her to an IV drip, they took a long time to connect her to oxygen. They couldn't do it because they couldn't find her veins. Finally, a nurse managed it," said Mary.
Doctors pronounced Camila dead soon after.
However, at her funeral less than 12 hours later, Mary noticed that the glass panel over the coffin was clouded over. People around her convinced her she was hallucinating, but Mary's mother-in-law also noticed that Camila's eyes were moving.
ALSO READ:
The casket was opened, and relatives rushed her to a hospital after realising Camila had a pulse. However, she was declared dead a second time on arrival.
An autopsy is underway and the case is being investigated, says General State Attorney Jose Luis Ruiz.
World War II relic features the initials AH and a swastika
Store owner says they make 'can also be worn as ornaments after Rakshabandhan'
Officials say they no longer have enough space, food for all 29 big cats
He is selling a baseball card featuring a very young Mark grinning in a red jersey and gripping a bat
Man says officers told him he was too ugly to be a singer, forced him to sign an 'apology' bond
It was the fourth most-watched and broadcast game on the day it launched on Twitch
Semitruck steered 58-year-old woman onto road shoulder, say police
Video was largely underground but took root after being aired on public billboards