Girl, 3, wakes up at her own funeral only to be declared dead again

Doctors told parents their child had died from a stomach bug 12 hours before

By Web Desk Published: Fri 26 Aug 2022, 1:36 PM Last updated: Fri 26 Aug 2022, 1:47 PM

A girl in central Mexico was declared dead again after her she woke up at her own funeral.

According to The Mirror, three-year-old Camila Roxana Martinez Mendoza had initially been hospitalised for a stomach bug.

Her mother, Mary Jane Mendoza, had rushed her to the Salinas de Hildalgo Community Hospital in the state of San Luis Potosi after she began vomiting and had a fever and a stomach ache. She was treated for dehydration and was prescribed paracetamol, but was admitted to the hospital after her condition worsened.

"Now they wanted to connect her to an IV drip, they took a long time to connect her to oxygen. They couldn't do it because they couldn't find her veins. Finally, a nurse managed it," said Mary.

Doctors pronounced Camila dead soon after.

However, at her funeral less than 12 hours later, Mary noticed that the glass panel over the coffin was clouded over. People around her convinced her she was hallucinating, but Mary's mother-in-law also noticed that Camila's eyes were moving.

The casket was opened, and relatives rushed her to a hospital after realising Camila had a pulse. However, she was declared dead a second time on arrival.

An autopsy is underway and the case is being investigated, says General State Attorney Jose Luis Ruiz.