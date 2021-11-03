Giant 'corpse plant' draws huge crowds with rotting odour

Passengers had to wait for over two hours to be rescued
Offbeat1 week ago
The bloom of a giant and stinky Sumatran flower nicknamed the “corpse plant” because it smells like a dead body is drawing huge crowds to a Southern California botanical garden.
The bloom of the Amorphophallus titanum plant began Sunday afternoon at the San Diego Botanic Gardens in Encinitas. By Monday morning, timed-entry tickets had sold out, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.
More than 5,000 people were expected to visit the garden by Tuesday evening.
The bloom of the “corpse plant” lasts just 48 hours and during its peak it emits a putrid odor of rotting flesh to attract carrion beetles and flesh flies that help its pollination process.
The blooming flower's “rotting corpse smell that was so thick and heavy you could cut it with a knife,” said John Connors, horticulture manager for the San Diego Botanic Gardens.
Passengers had to wait for over two hours to be rescued
Offbeat1 week ago
Ardern briefly grabbed her podium when the shaking began, smiled, and told a reporter asking a question: “Sorry, a slight distraction."
Offbeat1 week ago
From virtual reality-augmented reality to sustainable cars and more, this event offers more than just technology.
Offbeat1 week ago
It is the first to be 100 per cent conceptualised and designed in the country.
Offbeat1 week ago
Volunteers will spend 37.5 hours of each week deciding how comfortable each mattress is
Offbeat1 week ago
Small businesses cash in on the soaring popularity of the South Korean series.
Offbeat2 weeks ago
Global warming by 2500 will make the Amazon barren, the American Midwest tropical, and India too hot to live in.
Offbeat2 weeks ago
The piece consists of a half-shredded canvas bearing a spray-painted image of a girl reaching for a heart-shaped red balloon.
Offbeat2 weeks ago