Game on: 9-foot video game joystick on record as largest

The deaths of sidewalk stall chefs leaves a legacy of rich flavours in the hands of their children.
Offbeat1 week ago
A nine-foot-tall video game joystick made of wood, rubber and steel has made it into the Guinness World Records 2022 as the largest.
Dartmouth College professor Mary Flanagan created the giant controller — nearly 14 times the size of an original classic Atari controller — in 2006 to celebrate her childhood experience of “maniacally” playing Atari 2600 video games.
She also wanted to see what it would be like when a single-player experience becomes collaborative: It takes at least two people to operate the joystick and push the button to play classic Atari games such as “Centipede” and “Breakout”.
“To have this common pop culture artifact just erupt in the middle of a space and allow people to play something familiar, yet not familiar, was exciting,” said Flanagan, an artist who is chair of Dartmouth’s Film and Media Studies and the Sherman Fairchild Distinguished Professor in Digital Humanities.
The joystick, which toured Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States, is now part of the permanent collection of ZKM Center for Art and Media in Karlsruhe, Germany.
The deaths of sidewalk stall chefs leaves a legacy of rich flavours in the hands of their children.
Offbeat1 week ago
What began as an announcement about how far the company had come ended with a happy twist
Offbeat1 week ago
The shocked customer had opened the package in front of the delivery person.
Offbeat1 week ago
Wildlife officials safely captured the alligator and took it away
Offbeat1 week ago
Passengers had to wait for over two hours to be rescued
Offbeat1 week ago
Ardern briefly grabbed her podium when the shaking began, smiled, and told a reporter asking a question: “Sorry, a slight distraction."
Offbeat2 weeks ago
From virtual reality-augmented reality to sustainable cars and more, this event offers more than just technology.
Offbeat2 weeks ago
It is the first to be 100 per cent conceptualised and designed in the country.
Offbeat2 weeks ago