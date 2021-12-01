From talking ducks to scary croissants: 2021's weirdest news

Experts in Glasgow say the choice comes after the digital collectable's 'meteoric rise in usage'
How we laughed in 2021! Yes, the year was plagued by Covid, fires and floods... but it did throw up some weird and wonderful news to lift the spirits.
Here is a selection:
There was only so long US Secret Service agents guarding Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner could hold on...
Donald Trump’s seemingly favourite child and her millionaire partner refused to let agents use any of the “6.5 bathrooms” in their Washington mansion, it was revealed days before her father left the White House in January.
Instead, they had to use the toilet at Barack and Michelle Obama’s nearby home.
Yoshiro Mori resigned as Tokyo Olympics chief in February after the former premier declared that the trouble with women is... they talk too much.
Mori later apologised, saying: “I don’t speak to women much.”
An Indian man declared dead after a motorcycle crash began to move on an autopsy table as doctors got ready to open him up.
“The emergency medical officer examined him. He did not find any signs of life and hence declared him dead,” said Rajendra Kumar, the hospital’s medical superintendent.
Taiwan pleaded with people to stop changing their name after scores changed theirs to “Salmon Prince” and “Salmon Fried Rice” to take advantage of an April sushi chain giveaway for people whose name contained the Chinese characters for the fish.
Taiwan allows people to officially change their name up to three times. But officials dealing with the phenomenon — dubbed 'Salmon Chaos' by local media — were not amused.
US First Lady Jill Biden, a notorious prankster who once stuffed herself into an overhead locker on Air Force Two when her husband was vice president, disguised herself as a flight attendant on Air Force One to hand out ice cream to reporters on April Fools’ Day.
“I’ve always believed you’ve got to steal the joyful moments when you can,” she wrote in her 2019 memoir.
The reigning “Mrs World” was arrested after pulling the crown off the head of her successor as “Mrs Sri Lanka” and smashing her dressing room mirror after the ceremony in Colombo turned ugly.
Caroline Jurie had forcibly removed the winner’s crown, claiming the other woman was a divorcee and not qualified to win the title.
A Canadian lawmaker who appeared stark naked on a House of Commons Zoom conference call was caught on camera six weeks later peeing into a coffee cup during a virtual committee meeting.
“Obviously I’m embarrassed,” Liberal MP William Amos said.
Amos, 46, announced he was “temporarily” stepping down from some of his parliamentary duties while continuing to represent his constituency. He added that he would seek “assistance” but did not specify what that would be.
Science was rocked in September by news that ducks can talk — and they are quacking good impersonators.
Biologists said they can parrot human speech and even imitate the sound of a door closing.
