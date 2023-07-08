From McDonald's wedding package to commuting by plane to avoid rent: 4 bizarre stories that went viral this week

Believe it or not, all these are happening in real life and the world couldn't get over them

Published: Sat 8 Jul 2023, 4:48 PM

Would you ever consider getting married and serving your guests burgers from McDonald's? What about regularly hopping on a plane to go from home to office?

Believe it or not, these are happening in real life and the world couldn't get go over them as the stories went viral on the Internet.

Here's a roundup of offbeat stories that amused Netizens this week:

1. McDonald's launches food package — for weddings

Quick disclaimer, this is not available in the UAE, but it is for real. The fast food giant has rolled out a package for couples who may want to serve burgers and nuggets on their wedding day in Indonesia.

For a starting price of $235, customers may order a minimum of 200 products, according to reports quoting McDonald's officers in the Southeast Asian country. You can get, for example, 100 chicken sandwiches and 100 orders of four-piece nuggets.

This wedding offer, however, is only for food — which means, couples won't be able to hold their reception at a McDonald's store.

Reports on international media are saying while this is a package available only in Indonesia at the moment, there's a chance it could be offered in the US.

2. It rained money on a Philippine highway

It was no miracle. The cash flew out of the broken bag of a collector who was riding a motorcycle on the Cebu South Coastal Road.

And as soon as the countless bills came raining down on the highway, drivers and commuters hopped out their cars in the middle of the road and scrambled to pick up the 'free money' scattered all over the place. Police said all that cash was worth at least one million pesos (Dh66,000).

The poor money collector is now faced with a dilemma: He may have to pay back all the money he had lost in the frenzy — unless residents come and surrender the cash.

3. Airline rents out clothes so you can fly without baggage

if you are travelling to Japan, here's a novel offer you should consider: An airline is offering clothes for rent — at very affordable rates — so you can fly without having to carry suitcases.

Japan Airlines rolled out a trial of its 'Any Wear, Anywhere' service for passengers who are travelling to the popular island nation from now until August 31, 2024.

Through the platform, tourists and business travellers will be able to rent a bundle of clothes in their size. You can complete your outfit reservation ahead of your flight — and get the clothes delivered to your hotel or Airbnb in Japan.

Prices start at 4,000 yen (around Dh100) for a casual clothing set of three tops and two bottoms.

4. This woman commutes to work — by plane

A 21-year-old intern in the US recently went viral on TikTok after sharing how she "super-commutes" to work.

From her home in South Carolina, Sophia Celentano would travel by plane to her office in New Jersey every single week. Wondering why? She said it's because all these flights are actually cheaper than renting.

As a corporate marketing intern, Sophia said she would need to be in-person once a week, so she finds it impractical to pay rent for the gig.

She has done the math: Every week, she spends only $100 on a round-trip flight, which is far cheaper than the $3,400-plus she would have to spend on rent.

Sharing her routine, she said she would wake up at around 3-4am to catch a flight from Charleston to Newark every Wednesday. And fly back after her shift.

Here's her routine:

