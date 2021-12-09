From Hope Probe to Expo 2020: How Sheikh Mohammed led the conversation on Twitter this year

The UAE Vice-President is among the most-mentioned leaders on the microblogging platform

In 2021, following the analysis of data, Twitter revealed that government-related topics were among the most popular conversations in the UAE.

Leading engaging tweets was His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. According to Twitter, he is among the most-mentioned UAE leaders on the microblogging platform too.

Here is a glimpse of the UAE VP's best-liked Tweets from this year.

January

The year kicked off with a celebration of Sheikh Mohammed's 15th Accession Day as Ruler of Dubai, as well as his 15th anniversary as Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE.

To mark the occasion, the beloved leader issued an open letter that documented the country’s meteoric rise as a world power.

February

February saw the success of the UAE’s first mission to Mars, as the Hope Probe entered orbit on its first attempt.

The most liked Tweet in the UAE for 2021, the triumphant mission was also celebrated by NASA’s own Mars Rover, who congratulated the arrival with the words of poet Al Mutanabbi.

March

Following the passing of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, Sheikh Mohammed shared his condolences as he publicly mourned the loss of his companion.

The late brother of the Dubai Ruler was the UAE's longest-serving minister.

April

In another first, Sheikh Mohammed shared that the first megawatt from the first Arab nuclear plant had entered the national power grid.

"Congratulations to the people of the UAE," he said. "Congratulations to my brother, Mohammed bin Zayed.”

May

Sheikh Mohammed also took to Twitter to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr with the world, sharing his blessings for the future.

“Eid Mubarak to the people of the UAE and the rest of the Muslim world... We ask Almighty Allah to bless us and accept our good work,” he wrote.

June

The leader also continued his #LifeHasTaughtMe series, sharing his knowledge and experiences with the public, and the importance of growing together as a united community.

"We do not grow as separate individuals," he said. "We grow as a people that supports each other."

July

July also saw His Highness impart further insight to his followers, sharing his goals and the challenges faced in envisioning a greater life for the future.

"Building a life for new generations is the biggest, greatest, and noblest goal of our lives," he declared.

August

Highlighting the strength and kindness of the community, Sheikh Mohammed shared a video of a pregnant cat rescued from an apartment building, calling for the details of the people involved to thank them for their actions.

The Dubai Ruler hailed the group of residents as “unsung heroes”.

September

As the UAE celebrated the opening of Expo 2020, the Ruler shared photos from the opening ceremony, welcoming the world to Dubai, and the UAE.

The mega event is set to run till March 31, 2022.

October

With the launch of one of the UAE’s largest events of the year, His Highness shared a behind-the-scenes look into his life, with a photo of his favourite encounter at Expo 2020.

A video of a young girl who was upset because she was unable to meet the Dubai Ruler found its way to Sheikh Mohammed himself. After seeing the video, the UAE VP invited the seven-year-old to Al Wasl Plaza for an impromptu meet-and-greet, posing for photos with her, and turning her dreams into a reality.

November

Last month, the visionary felicitated the UAE for its successful bid to become the hosts of one of the world’s most important global climate conferences, COP28, in 2023.

“A deserved choice for our country... We will put all our capabilities to make the conference a success. The UAE will remain committed to global climate action to protect the planet,” Sheikh Mohammed said in his tweet.

