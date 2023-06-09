From guitar to Super Mario Switch: Top unusual items that 'forgetful' Dubai passengers had left in Uber cars

The Japanese brand behind this product is planning to release other variants made of the finest ingredients, such as caviar
It's easy to lose a key or perhaps an ID card considering these are small items that can easily slip through your bag — but a guitar? A scooter? Believe it or not, these two are among the items that passengers have forgotten in their Uber rides over the past year. Once, a Cartier box was also left behind,
Dubai has been named among the most 'forgetful cities' in the world this year, according to the annual 'Lost and Found Index' by Uber.
Besides guitar and scooter, the most unique 'forgotten' items also include a distinctive Nintendo Switch in a Super Mario cover — and a Cartier box!
Each year, the index offers a snapshot of the items that riders tend to forget — be they everyday objects or things you would never think could be forgotten. This is the seventh year that the company has released the index, which also highlights the cities that have shown the highest rates of forgetfulness, the specific times of day and days of the week when items are most left behind.
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has previously published similar lists of forgotten items — of which a baby was the most unique one. In 2017, a Gulf couple forgot their sleeping newborn in a cab when they alighted at the airport. The child was soon returned to the worried parents.
Dubai has often been touted as one of the safest cities in the world with most lost items being returned to its owners safely. Last year, a taxi driver was honoured for returning Dh1 million that a passenger had forgotten. Earlier this year a Kyrgyz tourist was reunited with a Dh110,000 watch that she lost during a visit to Dubai a year ago, despite never filing a missing report.
Here are the top lost-and-found trends in Dubai as shared by Uber:
10 most commonly forgotten items
Most forgetful dates
Most forgetful times of day
Unique forgotten items
ALSO READ:
The Japanese brand behind this product is planning to release other variants made of the finest ingredients, such as caviar
Its owner said that it was 'just sitting' in the factory since it is not allowed to be driven on city streets
Scholars say it is one of the smallest Qurans on record, with the minuscule holy book held inside a silver case blackened with age
The Indian man at the other end had no idea that he was on the phone with the heir to the British throne
AI artist makes a compilation of images with noteworthy people celebrating the festival
It was the jackpot for a raffle draw held at the company's annual party, which had to be cancelled over the past three years because of the pandemic
Talking in a human-like fashion, the chatbot can respond to your statements and ask you questions relevant to the conversation
Barack Obama, Elon Musk, and Bill Gates were also 'spotted' at Expo City Dubai in the expat's make-believe world powered by art and technology