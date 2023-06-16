From coconut-size kidney stone to woman knocking on her coffin: This week's weirdest stories

Your weekly roundup of offbeat stories from around the world

Photo: AFP

By AFP Published: Fri 16 Jun 2023, 8:16 PM

She is a music and fashion heavyweight, and has sung about girls running the world, but who knew Beyonce had the power to buckle one of Europe's wealthiest economies?

Inflation? Blame Beyonce

The American diva known as "Queen B" is being blamed for pushing up inflation in Sweden where she began her world tour last month.

Economist Michael Grahn of Danske Bank said her showstopping Stockholm gig "probably" added up to 0.3 percentage points to inflation by pushing up hotel and restaurant prices there.

The news was a blow to Sweden's government who have been struggling to get it below 10 percent. But as Beyonce herself might say, "You must not know 'bout me."

Knock, knock

A woman woke up at her own wake two days after being declared dead and started knocking on her coffin to get out.

Bella Montoya, 76, was rushed to hospital in Babahoyo, Ecuador, with a suspected stroke Friday and was later pronounced dead. "They even gave us a death certificate," said son Gilbert Balberan.

But five hours into her wake her son heard her "hitting the box" with her left hand. A video showed her breathing heavily in the coffin.

Local media hailed the "resurrection" and Balberan said his mother was recovering slowly. "My mom is on oxygen. Her heart is stable," Balberan said.

Peanuts. Nobel?

An early contender for a Nobel prize. Scientists have finally made a major breakthrough in the beverage and peanuts conundrum.

For decades drinkers and physicists have puzzled over how a peanut dropped into a beverage always rises up and "dances" after falling to the bottom of the glass.

Now some of the world's greatest minds think they know why, and it may have quite literally Earth-shattering implications.

Brazilian researcher Luiz Pereira believes it may be because the peanuts become "nucleation sites", bouyed up by tiny bubbles of carbon dioxide forming on their surface rather than on the sides of the glass.

And the phenomenon could help scientists understand magma bubbling under the Earth's crust.

Despite the big step forward, Pereira told AFP there is still much to explore, and they will need to play with "the characteristics of different peanuts and different" beverages. Thirsty work indeed.

Stone me

Kidney stones cause excruciating pain so we can only salute the sangfroid of a retired Sri Lankan soldier, who walked around with one the size of a small coconut inside him.

It weighed an eye-watering 801 grams (28.25 ounces) -- a new world record -- more than five times the weight of an average male kidney, the army said.

Sergeant Canistus Coonge said he had been in pain since 2020. Miraculously his "kidney is functioning normally despite this stone", said army surgeon K. Sutharshan, who removed it.

ALSO READ: