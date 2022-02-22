Find the real Virat Kohli: Cricket star shares photo with 10 lookalikes

He tried to cover up the incident by saying he accidentally killed the animal while trying to stop a bear attack
Offbeat1 week ago
Tens of thousands of fans of Virat Kohli were busy trying to identify the ace cricketer, who had himself tweeted a photograph of him (or rather 10 men, all looking like him).
“Find the odd one out,” said Kohli, posting the image on Twitter on Sunday. He also posted the photograph on his Instagram page.
Identifying the true Kohli from the doppelgänger was tough and many just gave up. All the Kohlis wore a grey suit and white sneakers. They had the typical beard and were busy in discussions. One ‘Virat Kohli’ had dark glasses, another was standing, but it was not difficult to identify the real Kohli, especially for fans of the cricketer.
The tweet saw nearly 200,000 likes. But some wondered whether it was part of a publicity stunt for Vivo, the Chinese smartphone firm, which had appointed the cricketer as its brand ambassador.
Actor, model and TV host Karan Wahi suggested on Instagram that all the Kohlis should be part of a team.
