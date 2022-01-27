Female prisoners fined up to Dh11,000 over mashed potato fight in jail

They also recorded the incident on mobile phone to upload it on social media and become famous.
Offbeat6 days ago
Two female inmates at a German prison have been served a hefty fine for a brawl that began with a food fight.
German news agency DPA reported Wednesday that the cellmates at a prison in Augsburg began throwing potato mash at each other following a disagreement. Then one woman threw her entire plate at the other, who responded in kind.
The situation then escalated into a brawl in which both inmates were injured, dpa reported.
ALSO READ:
A court in the southern town of Augsburg sentenced one defendant to pay a fine of 2,700 euros (Dh11,130) while the other received a fine of 1,800 euros (Dh7,420). If they fail to pay, the women can spend another 180 or 120 days behind bars, respectively.
They also recorded the incident on mobile phone to upload it on social media and become famous.
Offbeat6 days ago
British-Belgian pilot is one stop short of completing her round-the-world journey
Offbeat1 week ago
Authorities in Xianyang suddenly ordered lockdown, leaving the woman unable to return home from her date
Offbeat1 week ago
The inmate has been discharged and is back in the prison
Offbeat1 week ago
Groom also plans to have a digital avatar of bride’s father, who passed away last year
Offbeat1 week ago
Shape of the diamond - 'The Engima'- is based on the Middle-Eastern palm symbol of the Khamsa
Offbeat1 week ago
The baby was named Miracle Aisha, after the doctor
Offbeat1 week ago
Some may recognise the bird as kin to “Hedwig,” the snowy owl companion to Harry Potter in the cult book and movie series
Offbeat1 week ago